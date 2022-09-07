HomeTech NewsPixel Fold: start of panel production indicates launch date of Google's foldable

Pixel Fold: start of panel production indicates launch date of Google's foldable

Pixel Fold: start of panel production indicates launch date of Google's foldable
For those who follow our news feed, this is no news: the debut of google’s first foldable is just a matter of time. Dubbed the Pixel Fold, the search giant’s smartphone has been the subject of several rumors over the past few months; and the most recent of them estimates its release date.

According to Ross Young, an expert in the display industry, production of the folding panels should start in mid-January, four months from now, which would imply a launch at the end of the first quarter of 2023, in March.

With that, despite being expected by the end of this year, the Pixel Fold should only show up at the beginning of 2023. So, it seems, the next Google event should not bring any big surprises, given the scope said by the company itself during the Google I/O – which took place last May.

According to the company, the event on October 6th should be marked by the launch of the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and the brand’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch.

Still about the Pixel Fold, much of its details still remain a mystery. However, based on the information we have so far, the device should bring with it the same design language seen in the other smartphones of the brand and will compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We still don’t know, however, if the foldable will bet on a longer external display, as we see on the South Korean device, or on something closer to the one seen on the Oppo Find N. Anyway, it is likely that it will follow the same format. of these two, folding like a book, and have a glass and metal finish.

About the specifications, we should see Android 13 accompanied by the company’s own SoC, Google Tensor, in its second generation.

