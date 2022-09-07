Pixel Fold: start of panel production indicates launch date of Google’s foldable

For those who follow our news feed, this is no news: the debut of ’s first foldable is just a matter of time. Dubbed the Pixel Fold, the search giant’s smartphone has been the subject of several rumors over the past few months; and the most recent of them estimates its release date. According to Ross Young, an expert in the display industry, production of the folding s should start in mid-January, four months from now, which would imply a at the end of the first quarter of 2023, in March.

4 months till the foldable Pixel smartphone starts panel production. Are you excited? I am assuming it will launch in March. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 6, 2022

With that, despite being expected by the end of this year, the Pixel Fold should only show up at the beginning of 2023. So, it seems, the next Google event should not bring any big surprises, given the scope said by the company itself during the Google I/O – which took place last May. According to the company, the event on October 6th should be marked by the launch of the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and the brand's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch.