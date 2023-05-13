HomeTech NewsPick up this refurbished MacBook for under $250 with a free case

Pick up this refurbished MacBook for under $250 with a free case

macworld apple macbook air 1122 1.6ghz intel core i5 128gb black refurbished 1.jpeg
Let’s face it: Electronic waste is a global problem, but it’s one we can do something about. Refurbished gear comes with some great incentives, and they don’t get much better than the savings on this 11″ MacBook Air.

This is the same model that impressed Apple fans with its smooth functionality and top-flight graphics when it debuted in 2015, and it’s still a workhorse today. While it is used, it’s been fully restored to factory specs and even comes with a protective case.

Looking under the hood, you can expect 128GB of memory and an Intel Core 15 processor that can handle your busiest days. It comes ready to hook up to your favorite compatible Bluetooth accessories and is fully set up for wi-fi.

That’s all available in this refurbished 11″ MacBook Air, on sale for over $450 off the original MSRP at $247.99.

 

Apple MacBook Air 11″ 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB – Black (Refurbished) – $247.99

