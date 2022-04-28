oppo reno8 phone unveiled, another rival for iphone se 2022?

Everything indicates that in the month of May the phone will be announced OPPO Reno8, a model that is aimed at the mid-range product and that looks like it will be one of those that will make things difficult for the iPhone SE 2022 (a little more if this is already possible). The fact is that a good amount of the options that it will offer have been known. We tell you.

The model we are talking about has passed through the 3C entity in China, which is an unequivocal sign that its launch is very close, since the certification it provides is essential to be able to sell it in the Asian country. The fact is that, for this reason, some of its basic characteristics have been leaked, such as the fact that its screen will be 6.5 inches with an OLED panel and that will have both Full HD + resolution and a frequency of 120Hz. This already puts you on the right track.

Your processor may be very new

The reason that exists to say this is that everything indicates that it will have the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. This is a SoC that will practically debut the OPPO terminal and will have eight cores inside, the most powerful being the four Cortex A710 that will work at 2.36 GHz. Inside it will have a GPU adrenaline 662. In other words, the way of working in the Reno series is maintained: maximum power is not chosen, this is a Find thing, but enough is offered so that anyone can be satisfied with its operation, even more so. knowing what to expect 12GB RAM type LPDDR5.

Other options that the OPPO Reno8 is sure to have are UFS 3.1 storage that will be available in various capacities. Besides, as indicated in the source of the information, the battery will have a charge of 4,500mAh and the integrated operating system will be Android 12 with the ColorOS fork. And the camera? Well, if everything is confirmed, it will have three sensors, the main one being a Sony IMX766 50MP and that it will be accompanied by two more than 8 + 2 megapixels to help both in the wide angle and in the zoom.

An image that is quite clear of this OPPO

The one that has been leaked today is one of the clearest in which part of the terminal’s design can be seen, and which confirms that the hole for the selfie camera in the upper left area and that, as it is intuited, the screen will not have curvature. And, to achieve the most comfortable handling possible, it is a success. Little else can be seen, apart from a large amount of data regarding the terminal’s hardware.

Waiting to be officially announced, if what is indicated is accompanied by an adequate price, it can be a good purchase option In the mid-range product, this OPPO Reno8… which, honestly, will be another one that offers options superior to the iPhone SE 2022 and, therefore, a more recommended purchase.

