How to record the screen of your Realme phone with sound and video without installing any app

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the best brands to bet on when buying a mobile phone and other devices. And it is that its range of products offers a great value for money. Not to mention the plethora of tricks you can use to get the most out of your Realme phone. The manufacturer has wanted to customize its interface to offer all kinds of secret options with which to squeeze the possibilities of your smartphone. For example, we have already told you the steps you must follow to activate the smart sidebar on your Realme, or how to open applications or perform actions with the screen off. Tricks for Realme that are very simple to do and that make things easier for you. For this reason, today we want to show you a hidden function in the phone settings menu that will allow you to record the screen in a different way. More than anything because you will be able to add sound through the microphone and even record yourself using the front camera. A very useful trick that can help you make a personalized tutorial. Yes, that moment when your mother or your partner asks you for help because she doesn’t know how to do something with the app on duty. You simply record a personalized video and follow the steps. Record the screen with sound following these steps Note that the steps you must follow to be able to make a recording of the screen of your phone are very simple, so in a few seconds you will have everything configured to be able to make tutorials or any other video in the way simpler. The first thing you should do is go to the Phone Settings by clicking on the gear icon. Once inside, you must go to the Practical Tools option. When you have entered this section, click on the Screen Recording option. enter, select the options that interest you, such as Record microphone sound or Front camera if you want to also record the sound or have your face seen during the tutorial. As you may have seen, this hidden trick in realme UI, the custom interface of the Asian manufacturer’s phones, will allow you to record tutorials or simply record the screen of your phone in a different way. We invite you to try different combinations, either using the front camera or without it, so you can see the possibilities that this free tool included in your phone has. >