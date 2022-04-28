Dublin’s top vegan and vegetarian friendly wedding venues

Wedding venues across the country are experiencing a rise in requests for meat-free or plant-based wedding menus.

It’s clear that vegetarianism and veganism are not just ‘food trends’ but are long-term lifestyles for many brides, grooms and couples that they want reflected in their big day.

When planning to tie the knot, couples now want to customise their celebrations and have their personalities mirrored in their choice of wedding venue, decor and styling, and also in the food they choose for their wedding feast.

There is now an abundance of choice for vegan and vegetarian friendly wedding venues across the capital.

Medley

Medley by celebrated chef Andrew Rudd is a super-stylish, ultra-cool exclusive wedding venue located in the heart of Dublin city and housed in a renowned Dublin landmark – the Old Irish Times Building on Fleet Street.

This versatile and stunning private hire wedding space has a focus on international cuisine with special bespoke menus created to suit each couple’s special day. They only use fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients.

The Woollen Mills

Located beside the capital’s landmark Ha’penny Bridge, The Woollen Mills is a fantastic alternative and historic venue for the ultimate downtown wedding and offers a range of spaces with beautiful views from small intimate rooms to large open spaces.

Whether it’s a three-course menu, or a gourmet pizza party, The Woollen Mills food is prepared to the highest of standards using local produce and the finest Irish ingredients to ensure an exquisite dining experience.

The Dean, Dublin

One of Dublin City’s coolest wedding venues catering for up to 120 guests for all day events. The Dean offers receptions for small ceremonies, as well as private dining with an after party, evening-only celebrations, or just a day-after wedding party for post-wedding celebrations right at the heart of Dublin City Centre.

Catering for all dietary requirements, including full vegetarian and vegan menu options.

See more about the venue here.

Roberta’s Restaurant & Bar

This Temple Bar venue oozes cool city vibes and is flooded with natural light from their stunning glass atrium ceiling.

Roberta’s is a great location to start, finish or spend all your wedding day or day two celebrations in, and is perfectly located for a wander around the city centre for wedding portraits.

Perfect for vegetarian and vegan friendly weddings with delicious cocktails and New York-Italian styled menus.

The Grayson

Overlooking Dublin’s most famous city park of Stephen’s Green, the stunning ivy covered Georgian building at No. 41 St. Stephen’s Green is perfect for small, intimate weddings that cater for all dietary preferences.

Find out more here.

MoLI, Museum of Literature

MoLI is a stunning showstopper of a venue to host intimate weddings from 6 to 60 guests and is situated on Dublin city’s stunning Stephen’s Green in the historic Newman House.

This magnificent intimate venue and their catering team at MoLI’s can adapt to couple’s preferences and seasonality with vegetarian and vegan wedding menu options.

The Mayson

The Mayson, located in Dublin 1’s Docklands near The Point Village, is one of the city’s newest and stylish boutique hotels with birds eye views over the Liffey.

This alternative wedding venue can host fully vegan/vegetarian weddings or also offer them as options on a curated menu.

See their menu here.

No.25 Fitzwilliam Place

Located on Dublin’s historic and famous Georgian Mile, No. 25 Fitzwilliam Place is ideal for those looking for a one-of-a-kind intimate and exclusive wedding venue at the heart of Dublin City.

Steeped in rich Dublin history and character since 1843, No.25 caters for both vegan and vegetarian wedding receptions and consult with couples to create bespoke menus that suit their requirements.

The Anglers Rest

Located along the picturesque banks of the River Liffey at Dublin’s Strawberry Beds and just a stone’s throw from Phoenix Park, The Anglers Rest prides itself on local and seasonal produce and caters for vegan, vegetarian or any other dietary requirement.

Well known for its old world charm, rustic chic and welcoming atmosphere, this landmark Dublin venue’s vegan dishes include Celeriac and Coconut Soup with truffle oil drizzle, Aubergine Tian with Mediterranean vegetables, tomato ragout, micro herbs and toasted almonds and Spiced Poached Pear with a rich chocolate sauce.

Visit their website here.

This wedding feature is in collaboration with Irish wedding website SaveMyDay.ie. It was launched by Dublin couple Ian Menzies and Shell Holden and showcases unique, amazing and alternative Irish venues available to hire for weddings.

The online platform connects couples with ceremony and party venues that are the right fit for them – whatever their style, their guest size and their budget.

