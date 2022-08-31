OPPO Reno8 Pro, first impressions: it arrives ready to assault the high-end with a tremendous value for money

PROCESSOR produced by the American company Corning. In fact, it has been designed and manufactured by OPPO itself.

Of course, according to the Chinese brand, its rear glass offers us the same hardness, rigidity and impact resistance than the most advanced solutions Corning has today. Of course, we will check it when we have the opportunity to review this Reno8 Pro thoroughly and in our own facilities.

One more note that is worth not overlooking: the sculpting of the 75-degree micro-arc that softens the insertion of the camera module on the back of this mobile is, according to OPPO, extraordinarily laborious and it greatly complicates the manufacture of this smartphone.

This screen lives up to what can be expected from a high-end

During this first contact, the screen of this mobile phone has not disappointed us. Go to a dashboard 6.7-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution, it has a color depth of 10 bits and works at a refresh rate of 120 Hz. They are not impressive specifications because we have come across them before in many other mobiles, but they are aligned with the characteristics that we can demand to a mobile with the price of this Reno8 Pro.

However, we have one more piece of information that is worth stopping at: according to OPPO, the maximum brightness delivery capacity of the organic matrix of this terminal is 950 nits. This figure is not a record, but it is very good and should allow us to use it comfortably in spaces where there is a lot of ambient light. We will check it out as soon as a test unit falls into our hands.

Unfortunately, during this first contact, I did not have the opportunity to analyze the quality of the AMOLED panel of this mobile using my usual test tools, but, yes, I was able to confirm that reproduces color richly and a very convincing level of saturation, and also that quick scrolls through the interface are carried out smoothly and without blurring the images.

The photographic vocation of this smartphone is beyond doubt

Let’s go now with your cameras. The front unit uses a sensor 32 megapixel IMX709 manufactured by Sony that works in tandem with an optic with an aperture value of f/2.4. These specifications fit very well with the characteristics that a good level selfie camera should have, so I have nothing to object to.

However, in my opinion the most interesting thing is in the back, in the camera module. The main unit incorporates a sensor 50 megapixel IMX766 manufactured by Sony that works hand in hand with an optic with an aperture value of f/1.8. In this first contact we have not had the opportunity to test it thoroughly, but, as we will see in a few minutes, we have been able to test it in a space with practically no ambient light.

The second camera housed in this module is a wide-angle unit equipped with a sensor 8 megapixel IMX355 manufactured, again, by Sony, which works in tandem with an optic with an aperture value of f/2.2. And finally, the third camera is a 2-megapixel macro unit that is supported by an lens with an aperture value of f / 2.4. As we have just seen, this mobile phone does not offer us a dedicated telephoto lens.

During this preliminary test I did not have the opportunity to go outside to test this smartphone in several different capture scenarios, but I was able, as I have told you a few paragraphs above, to test its shooting ability. in night mode inside a room that was in almost total darkness. You can see the result in the two photographs that flank these lines.

The noise level that it emits with very little ambient light is moderate, and its processing manages to restore color with unusual precision.

What has surprised me the most is the level of detail that this mobile phone manages to recover despite the almost total absence of light. In addition, the level of noise that it emits in these circumstances is moderate, and, what is even more impressive, its processing manages to restore the color with unusual precision. In fact, there was so little light in the room that those of us who were there were unable to perceive the color of objects with our own eyes. We had to resort to these photographs to be able to identify him.

This mobile reaches the high end determined to elbow its way

Before concluding this contact with the Reno8 Pro, it is worth briefly investigating another feature that many users will surely appreciate: OPPO assures us that the battery of this terminal is designed to give us 1600 charging cycles. The surprising thing is that most of the batteries for smartphones do not exceed 800 charge cycles, so, on paper, this mobile battery multiplies the standard useful life by two. It’s not but nothing bad.

The 80-watt SuperVOOC charging technology that OPPO offers us promises to charge 100% of the 4500 mAh battery that this device incorporates in just 35 minutes

In addition, the charging technology 80 Watt SuperVOOC that OPPO offers us promises to charge 100% of the 4500 mAh battery that this device incorporates in just 35 minutes. Sounds good. We hope to soon have the opportunity to analyze this smartphone in depth and in our own facilities to prepare a more in-depth article, but, as we have just seen, this Reno8 Pro promises to put up a fight in its price segment. Of that there is no doubt.

