The iPhone 14 Pro Max could finally be called iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 has been the subject of a surprising new leak. According to information from leaker lanzuk, Apple has indeed replaced the name of the Pro Max model with Plus. According to him, the size of the screen would correspond to that mentioned in previous leaks.

There are certain leaks that we always expect to see when a new smartphone approaches, such as its design, price or performance. But others are more unexpected, like the one that comes straight from Korea by leaker lanzuk. According to him, the iPhone 14 range would have a new member: the iPhone 14 Plus. However, it would not be a new model in its own right, since it would replace the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In other words, Apple would have decided to change the name of premium smartphone for a name (in theory) simpler. If this leak turns out to be true, it will be the first time that an iPhone has been given the Plus name since the iPhone 8 Plus, which is otherwise relatively rare among the Cupertino company’s products. What’s more, it would call into question the previous leaks that have reached us regarding the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple could replace the iPhone 14 Pro Max with an iPhone 14 Plus

Indeed, the latter has already been the subject of several leaks, which have taught us, among other things, that the latter would be equipped with a brand new 48-megapixel sensor. From there, there are several possibilities. Either the information concerning the iPhone 14 Pro Max is incorrect, or the latter will concern the iPhone 14 Plus. Another option, the latter could just as well never exist, the probability that lanzuk is wrong is not negligible.

Indeed, if the leaker has already been right several times, it has indeed some errors on the counter. What’s more, other insiders have come to contradict lanzuk’s assertion, assuring that an iPhone 14 Pro Max will be present at launch. In the meantime, the first option seems likely, according to the leaker who specifies that the iPhone 14 Plus will have a 6.7-inch screen, in accordance with previous leaks.

