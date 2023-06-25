OnePlus 11 gets second Android 14 beta update with bug fixes

- Advertisement -

The OnePlus 11 was contemplated this weekend with the second beta for Android 14. The new test version of the operating system arrives around a month after the previous edition. For this update, the changelog highlights the fix for three detected bugs. The list of solutions includes issues such as one causing the WLAN to malfunction in certain scenarios.

The other two encompass resolution for red screen appearance. One of them when it flashed when creating a new calendar. The other occurred when switching from Guest to Owner mode. OnePlus also released a list of known issues, which should be resolved in an upcoming update. Among them are some related to the lock screen, not responding to the Home key and not lighting up when receiving calls. Another error includes not being able to re-add a fingerprint after being deleted.

The Chinese manufacturer does not disclose the build number of this new beta installation, nor the total size of the firmware. However, it is possible to install the build through the official support page of the company – we do not recommend it for those who do not know the process. OnePlus 11 with second beta of Android 14 – download So far, there is no date on the availability of the final version of the future Google operating system. Meanwhile, in the regular edition of the software, the mobile has been graced in recent days with OxygenOS 13.1. What do you think of the new Android 14 testing update for OnePlus 11? Share your opinion with us!