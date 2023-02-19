5G News
HomeTech NewsOnce Invisible Galaxies Shot by the James Webb Telescope

Once Invisible Galaxies Shot by the James Webb Telescope

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
63f127d55ca81e0018556c86.jpeg
The Webb telescope team is studying 19 different spiral galaxies. The clarity of the telescope is letting scientists see “how the energy from the formation of young stars affects the gas around them.”

Webb’s high-resolution infrared data fills in missing puzzle pieces, complementing the science from telescopes in other wavelengths. By aligning all of these data sets, the team will be able to accelerate new discoveries.

NASA


Scientists have begun observing five of the 19 galaxies that they plan to view with the Webb telescope, according to NASA. 

“The clarity with which we are seeing the fine structure certainly caught us by surprise,” David Thilker of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, said in the NASA release. 

Erik Rosolowsky, a researcher from the University of Alberta, said “we are directly seeing how the energy from the formation of young stars affects the gas around them, and it’s just remarkable.”

The second telescope photo shows a “gray, web-like spiral galaxy” with “eight red diffraction spikes extending out from its extremely bright core,” according to NASA. Colorful dots in the background “represent background galaxies.”

