Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy A04s for R$ 919

A samsung launched the Galaxy A04s at the end of February withoo your new entry cell phone in the national market. O device carrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,299, but it is already possible to find the basic device for a cheaper price.
Galaxy A04s is available on e-commerce platform Amazon for BRL 919.90 in cash or in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$91.99. The device on offer has a black color and 4 GB of RAM, in addition to 64 GB of internal storage.
The model has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1400×720 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. The hardware is made up of the Exynos 850 chipset and the cell phone offers 4G dual-SIM, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.
The rear, in turn, houses the three photographic sensors with emphasis on the 50 MP primary, followed by a macro lens and another depth lens with 2 MP each, and these components are positioned vertically next to the LED flash.
The front lens is 5 MP and the energy demand is met by a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and 15W charging.
- 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Display with drop notch and 90 Hz rate
- Exynos 850 Platform
- GPU Mali-G52 MP1
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 5 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G dual-SIM connection, USB-C, P2, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and fingerprint scanner
- 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging
- Dimensions: 164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1 mm
- Weight: 195 grams
