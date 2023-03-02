5G News
Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy A04s for R$ 919

Published on

By Abraham
Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy A04s for R$ 919
1677716431 offer alert samsung galaxy a04s for r 919.jpeg
A samsung launched the Galaxy A04s at the end of February withoo your new entry cell phone in the national market. O device carrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,299, but it is already possible to find the basic device for a cheaper price.

Galaxy A04s is available on e-commerce platform Amazon for BRL 919.90 in cash or in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$91.99. The device on offer has a black color and 4 GB of RAM, in addition to 64 GB of internal storage.

about the device

The model has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1400×720 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. The hardware is made up of the Exynos 850 chipset and the cell phone offers 4G dual-SIM, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The rear, in turn, houses the three photographic sensors with emphasis on the 50 MP primary, followed by a macro lens and another depth lens with 2 MP each, and these components are positioned vertically next to the LED flash.

Do you know how to install any pack of ‘stickers’ on WhatsApp?

The front lens is 5 MP and the energy demand is met by a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and 15W charging.

Technical specifications
  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
  • Display with drop notch and 90 Hz rate
  • Exynos 850 Platform
  • GPU Mali-G52 MP1
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 4G dual-SIM connection, USB-C, P2, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and fingerprint scanner
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging
  • Dimensions: 164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1 mm
  • Weight: 195 grams

How about you, did you like this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is available on Amazon for BRL 929. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 3 offers click here.

(updated March 1, 2023 at 9:14 PM)

