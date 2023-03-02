Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy A04s for R$ 919

A samsung launched the Galaxy A04s at the end of February withoo your new entry cell phone in the national market. O device carrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,299, but it is already possible to find the basic device for a cheaper price. Galaxy A04s is available on e-commerce platform Amazon for BRL 919.90 in cash or in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$91.99. The device on offer has a black color and 4 GB of RAM, in addition to 64 GB of internal storage.

about the device

- Advertisement - The model has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1400×720 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. The hardware is made up of the Exynos 850 chipset and the cell phone offers 4G dual-SIM, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0. The rear, in turn, houses the three photographic sensors with emphasis on the 50 MP primary, followed by a macro lens and another depth lens with 2 MP each, and these components are positioned vertically next to the LED flash. Do you know how to install any pack of ‘stickers’ on WhatsApp? The front lens is 5 MP and the energy demand is met by a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and 15W charging.

Technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with drop notch and 90 Hz rate

Exynos 850 Platform

GPU Mali-G52 MP1

4 GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G dual-SIM connection, USB-C, P2, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and fingerprint scanner

5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Dimensions: 164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 195 grams

