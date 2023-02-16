Yext Chat, an AI-powered chatbot focused on business use cases

There is no doubt that the appearance of ChatGPT has marked a before and after in different areas, as we are seeing in web searches, for example.

In this sense, in addition to the battle between Microsoft and Google, the alternative search engine You.com, which opted for the OpenAI chatbot in searches long before the technological giants, is launching today the multimodal search function, which allows include elements beyond the text to ask more precise questions.



- Advertisement -

We’ll see how long it takes for the giants to copy this feature.

Integrating AI chatbots similar to ChatGPT in the business world

But moving from the end-consumer side to the business side, we now also find ourselves with the launch of Yext Chat, a chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence, specialized for business use cases.

This means that companies will be able to have their specific “ChatGPT” integrated into their workflows to solve the needs that arise within the organizations themselves.

On their website we can read that:

Yext Chat enables organizations to create cutting-edge AI-powered conversation experiences. Leverage multiple Long Language Models (LLMs), including GPT-3, to deliver a natural language chat experience that’s secure, reliable, and easy to manage. Use your own information and rest easy knowing that the answers will always be accurate.

- Advertisement -

What Yext, a company specializing in online brand management, wants is to facilitate the implementation of natural conversation experiences from language models to the business environment.

As Yext president and COO Marc Ferrentino tells TechCrunch:

ChatGPT has shown the world that great language models can hold incredibly coherent and useful conversations, far better than any technology to date. But right now there is no easy way for companies to take advantage of this technology. Yext Chat is built for the enterprise, and enterprises need full control over what a chatbot says and does.

Adaptable and having complete control over the data it can handle

To do this, in addition to having a combination of language models, including OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 to carry out the conversations, the rest of the models will focus on specific areas of organizations, such as “marketing, commerce and customer service”. ».

- Advertisement -

This will give you advantages over other single-model centric chatbots, such as the recently launched Jasper Chat. In addition, through the Yext Knowledge Graph, companies will manage the public data that Yext Chat’s internal database can handle, and adapt to the needs of the organization itself, avoiding falling into the wrong answers that other chatbots are coming to provide. , as is currently the case with ChatGPT.

To this is added other security measures, where according to Marc Ferrentino:

Businesses need to have control over the responses returned by a chatbot: they need to be able to update information in real time and improve incorrect responses. Businesses also typically have a lower risk tolerance than consumers because it’s harder for them to characterize something as “beta.” Yext’s solution is to combine the large language model with a knowledge graph that can be easily updated in real time.

Yext Chat is currently in closed beta, although by the time it becomes available, companies will be able to integrate it into their existing platforms.

Link/Image Credit: Yext Chat