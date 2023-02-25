Nokia XR20 and G50, the update to Android 13 arrives

- Advertisement -

Nokia XR20 and G50 update ad Android 13, thus following in the footsteps of the X20 and X10 models that received the update just a few days ago. The work of HMD Global therefore continues at a rapid pace, and barring surprises during these festive days we expect the roll out of the new version of Google’s operating system to be resumed for all other compatible devices of the brand at the beginning of 2023.

This is certainly good news, considering that both smartphones belong to the low end of the market: the new firmwares have a size of 2.3 and 2.26GB for XR20 and G50 respectively. Among the innovations introduced – clearly beyond those expressly provided for by Android 13 – we mention the November security patch themed icons (only for some apps), a new photo picker for file sharing, new media controls and notification permissions.

Nokia XR20 81.5 x 171.64 x 10.64 mm

6.67 inches – 2400x1080px Nokia G50 77.68 x 173.83 x 8.85 mm

6.82 inches – 1560x720px

- Advertisement -

Nokia XR20 was announced in summer 2021, it is a smartphone resistant to extreme temperatures, water and falls. It is compatible with 5G networks and offers a display of 6.67″ FHD+, one 4,630mAh a processor Snapdragon 480 and a dual rear camera from 48 MP + 13 MP.

Nokia G50 made its debut in our country in September 2021: the device is equipped with a 6.82-inch display, Snapdragon 480 processor (the same as Nokia XR20), 5G, 48+5+2MP triple rear cam and 5,000mAh.

Nokia G50 is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 207 euros . The value for money is good . There are 39 top models.

. The value for money is . There are 39 top models. Nokia XR20 is available online from eBay at 379 euros.

(updated December 20, 2022, 06:05 am)