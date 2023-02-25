The new colors of the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro have been leaked

- Advertisement -

With each new generation of iPhone, Apple introduces new colors, which are typically only around for one generation. Other color options are pretty much fixed, like the space graywhich this year has simply become darker giving rise to the space black.

Today the people of 9to5Mac has shared the details of the new color that could reach the iPhone 15 Pro this year.

Apparently, Apple is planning to release a color dark red almost came, for the iPhone 15 Pro models. While the medium doesn’t have an official name for the color, it did get a hexadecimal color code: #410D0D.

In addition to the new color for the Pro models, the news outlet also shared information about two new colors that could be coming to the standard iPhone 15 models: light blue and light pink.

For both colors we also have the hexadecimal code, which allows us to verify that they are quite striking and bright tones.

Naturally, there is a long time left until we know if this information is correct, since the next iPhone launch will most likely take place around September.



