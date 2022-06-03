New OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G: AMOLED panel and Qualcomm brain in a high-end design

A few days ago, OPPO officially presented in China the new generation of its Reno range, the Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+. While we waited anxiously for them to land in our country, the company has decided to launch in our country a phone that had not yet been announced: the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G.

This new model, which is below its siblings, has the same mid-high end features that we saw in the Reno7 Lite presented in China a few weeks ago. Among them, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor stands out, which provides it with 5G connectivity. Let’s see it in detail

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G data sheet

FullHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB UFS 2.2

MicroSD up to 1TB Rear camera Main: 64 MP f/1.7, AF

Monochrome: 2MP f/2.4, FF

Macro: 2MP f/2.4, FF Frontal camera 16MP f/2.4 Drums 4,500mAh

Fast charging 33W Operating system ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 connectivity Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Others On-screen fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 159.85 x 73.17 x 7.49-7.55mm

173g Price €429

Triple camera behind and AMOLED screen in front

The OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G, as its name suggests, is compatible with the latest generation networks thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. That brain is accompanied in this mobile by 8 GB LPDDR4x (expandable another 3 GB through virtual RAM) and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable with a microSD card up to 1 TB.

It also has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint reader. In the upper left corner of that panel we find a small hole where the 16-megapixel front camera is housed.

The rear camera, meanwhile, is made up of a 64 megapixel main sensor f/1.7, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor for portraits, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and comes with ColorOS 12 operating system based on Android 11.

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G price and availability

The new OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G is already on sale in the OPPO online store at a official price of 429 euros. It is sold in two colors (Cosmic Black or Rainbow Spectrum) and in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It can also be obtained from some operators such as Vodafone or Yoigo.

