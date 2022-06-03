Windows 10 for only 12 euros and valid for life: Enjoy the value of original software with up to 90% discount

If you are one of those who still thinks that the original software is expensive, it is because you do not know the OEM licenses, they are valid for life and with them you can save up to 90%. Sounds good, right? You no longer have an excuse to buy a Windows 10 license, and you can start enjoying all the advantages that the original software offers with a lifetime validity.

Pirated software carries many risks. can serve as gateway to malware infections, it can also cause problems in its daily operation due to the measures it uses to break the security of the original software, and if you use it as a work tool to carry out a professional activity, you can expose yourself to substantial fines. Is it worth taking these risks for not using genuine software? With the price of OEM licenses, it is clear that the answer is a resounding no.

Buy genuine Microsoft software is within the reach of all pockets thanks to OEM licenses, and when on top of that you can get it with a 30% discount, the situation is unbeatable. It does not matter if you need Windows 10 or Windows 11, or if you are looking to activate a copy of Microsoft Office, OEM licenses will allow you to get all that original software valid for life and at a very affordable price, and thanks to the promotion that we have prepared for you you can take a 30% discount when using the coupon «MUY».

Now also, in addition to the offers on Windows 10, Windows 11 and Microsoft Office licenses, we have some special offers

How can I get and use my OEM license?

Buying an OEM license is very simple, you just have to complete a simple registration process, choose the licenses you need and finish the purchase process. Before making the payment, remember to use the coupon “MUY” (without quotes) to get an additional 30% discount. In the attached image you can see where you have to enter the coupon.

Once you complete the order, you will receive your OEM licenses in just a few minutes, and you can use them to activate the versions of Windows 10, Windows 11 or Microsoft Office to which they refer. For example, if you have purchased a Windows 10 Home OEM license you will be able to activate that version of the Microsoft operating system, and if you have purchased a Windows 10 Pro OEM license it will allow you to activate that version.

It is important that you have this very clear, since OEM licenses allow you to activate the product, and the specific version, to which they refer. We cannot use a Windows 10 Home license to activate Windows 10 Pro, and vice versa.

To use licenses we have purchased we just have to enter them as we have received them in the spaces dedicated to activation of each product. For example, if we are going to activate Windows 10 Pro we can enter the license on an existing installation, following the path “See if Windows is Activated > Update the Product Key”. We can also activate it by doing a clean installation, entering the license when the self-guided process asks us to do so.

As we have said, OEM licenses are valid for life, so once you use them you won’t have to worry about anything again. In my case, I have used three OEM licenses on my computers for years, one for Windows 11, one for Windows 10 and one for Office 2019, and I have not had any problems with them.