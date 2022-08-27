Netflix tries to boost game division with multiplayer launch

Netflix Games was ed as a new of the streaming platform focused exclusively on developing games for Android and iOS mobile devices. Despite the marketing made about this novelty, information suggests that the service did not have a high number of users of the company.

However, the company seeks to improve its results from the introduction of novelties in the line of games, attracting more titles that support the mode, a function in which two or more people can participate in the same game, as in Minecraft, Counter Strike and Among US, for example.