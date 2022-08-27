Netflix tries to boost game division with multiplayer launch

Netflix Games was launched as a new division of the streaming platform focused exclusively on developing games for Android and iOS mobile devices. Despite the marketing made about this novelty, information suggests that the service did not have a high number of users of the company.
However, the company seeks to improve its results from the introduction of novelties in the line of games, attracting more titles that support the Multiplayer mode, a function in which two or more people can participate in the same game, as in Minecraft, Counter Strike and Among US, for example.
With this, the company should introduce in the coming weeks the possibility for players to create gamertags — after ego used to identify players in online matches — that can be used publicly when enabling the multiplayer feature in titles that support this feature — some games are exclusively compatible with campaign mode.
According to information from The Vergewhen starting some games, Netflix Games displays a menu requesting the registration of an identification to play options such as “Into the Breach” and “Mahjong Solitaire‘. As with other platforms, it is not possible to choose a name that is being used by someone else, you must enter different characters.
Do you believe that Netflix’s games division has a promising future? Tell us, comment!