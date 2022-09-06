Netflix premieres “The Anthrax Attacks”, about the terrorist attack after 9/11

One of the most memorable historical tragedies in modern history are the terrorist s of the September 11th, 2001, in which it is estimated that at least 2,996 people died and after which a series of took place during the following months, which although they did not claim the number of human lives that the 9/11 had, they are also facts that marked the world.

Dozens of television works, including movies, series and documentaries have been made the attack on the Twin Towers of World Trade Center (New York), but few productions have been made about other attacks and that is why Netflix beside BBC Studios they are brand new attacks.

This terrorist attack left five Americans dead and at least 17 sick. (Netflix)

This new production is a documentary feature film about the 2001 anthrax threat that paralyzed USA in the aftermath of 9/11 and sparked one of the largest investigations in FBI in history, in the midst of the then-initiated war against terror.

- Advertisement -

Clark Greggwho plays Phil Coulson in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and many movies Marvelparticipate in this project as the Dr Bruce Ivins in scripted scenes and monologues in front of the camera extracted from the words of Ivinscreating a psychological portrait of a man slowly falling apart in the face of the global biological emergency.

“Agents of SHIELD” star Clark Gregg performing scripted monologues. (Netflix)

Directed by the nominee for Oscar, Dan Krauss (Extremis), and produced by Sweta Vohrathe film uses a combination of interviews and scripted footage to explore attacks more than two decades ago that killed five Americans and sickened at least 17, in what would become one of the worst biological emergencies in history.

The anthrax attacks is a production of BBC Studioswith Andrew Cohen Y Dan Krauss as executive producers and will premiere in Netflix just three days before the commemoration of 21 years since the attacks on the 11 of Septemberthat is, on the 8th of this month.

It premieres on September 8. (Netflix)

Krauss, who was nominated for an Oscar for documentaries Extremis Y The Death of Kevin Carter, in a recent interview with dead line he described the subject of his production as extensive and enormously complex that required a risky approach to be able to capture the terror that was experienced two decades ago.

- Advertisement -

“The team of BBC Studios he was unafraid to meet the challenge head-on, attacking each obstacle with impressive skill and care. I could not have asked for more capable partners on this journey,” he said. Krauss.

This is a co-production between BBC Studios and Netflix. (Netflix)

For its part, Andrew Cohenwho is also the producer of this project, explained that carrying out this work was not easy and that it required several years of investigation to show in a real and reliable way the background and consequences caused by this terrorist act.

“Dive into the largest investigation in the history of FBI is no easy task, but with an incredibly talented team of filmmakers led by Dan Krauss Y Sweta Vohra We have been able to create a powerful and provocative film that blends drama and documentary to reopen our understanding of one of the most shocking terrorist acts in American history.”

This documentary about this 2001 terrorist attack is directed by Dan Krauss. (Netflix)

- Advertisement -

The documentary project Science Unit of BBC Studiosexamines the attacks and how they were followed by one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in American law enforcement history.

: