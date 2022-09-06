TikTok denies it was hacked after leaking user data

Reports of hacker intrusions unfortunately pollute most of the top apps people use on a daily basis, from social networks to browsers and payment and banking solutions. TikTok was also joining the list – although now, officially, the Chinese social network is denying that it was breached a group of attackers claimed to have stolen the platform’s user database, in addition to its source code. About this, as pointed out by the Bleeping Computer portal, TikTok said that its team “found no evidence of a security breach”. The self-styled “AgainstTheWest” hackers shared images of the alleged database to a forum, saying they obtained the data from a server used by TikTok where it would be stored. over 2 billion records and 790 GB of user datain addition to platform statistics.

This is so far pretty inconclusive; some data matches production info, albeit publicly accessible info. Some data is junk, but it could be non-production or test data. It’s a bit of a mixed bag so far. — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) September 5, 2022

What actually appears to have happened is that the hackers in question gained access to already public data — perhaps from a trial version of the app. Google Play Store: 20 Android apps, games and themes as a gift this weekend “We confirm that the data samples in question are all publicly accessible and are not due to any compromise of TikTok systems, networks or databases,” Maureen Shanahan, a spokeswoman for TikTok, said in a statement sent to The Verge. “We do not believe that users need to take any proactive action, and we remain committed to the safety of our global community.” - Advertisement - Troy Hunt, Microsoft’s regional director and creator of the Have I Been Pwned tool, who is also analyzing the case, considers the results so far “inconclusive”, which can mix production and test information, and also a lot of “junk”.

The group of attackers claims that they obtained data from the Chinese messaging app WeChat, although it was not possible to confirm whether the database actually contained stolen information, nor did WeChat comment on the possibility of an invasion. Both TikTok and WeChat are under scrutiny because of their ties to China. TikTok has already taken several steps, such as hosting US data on US-based Oracle servers, in an attempt to reverse recent impressions of TikTok employees in China accessing US user information. In any case, the app is considered one of the least transparent among the major social networks.