“Mr. Harrigan’s phone”: look at the first images of the adaptation of Stephen King’s story

It is the fourth story of the American writer that is adapted for the streaming giant. (Netflix)

another book of Stephen King will be adapted by Netflixafter doing the same with Gerald’s game, On the high grass Y 1992. Is about Mr. ’s phone (Mr Harrigan’s Phone), a famous tale by the American writer about a teenager who develops a friendship with an old man who leaves his cell phone with him when he dies. The story will get even weirder when the protagonist discovers that he can use the phone to communicate with him even though he is dead.

This King post belongs to a anthology titled the blood sends (If It Bleeds)composed entirely of four never-published stories during his long career as a novelist . The one mentioned above, one titled the same as the series, Chuck’s life Y Rat These are the four novels that came out in April 2020.

First images of the movie “Mr. Harrigan’s phone”. (Netflix)

“When Mr. Harrigan dies, the teenager who befriended him and did odd jobs for him puts his smartphone in his pocket before the funeral and when the lonely young man leaves a message for his dead friend, he is shocked at receive a text message”, can be read in the synopsis shared by the online database IMDb.

In Mr. Harrigan’s phonewe will meet Craig (Jaeden Martell), a teenager who befriended an older man known as Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland). Both meet when the young man begins to work for him. One day, the kindly retired old man gives him a lottery ticket and Craig wins a sum of money from it. For this reason, he decides to spend it on a cell phone that he will give her to continue communicating.

Shortly after, Mr. Harrigan dies, leaving a void in Craig’s life. Faced with the absence of his great friend, he begins to tell her about situations that he experiences through messages in the voicemail of his phone. . Strangeness and fear take over the protagonist when he discovers that when he mentions whoever hurt him, they surprisingly turn up dead.

John Lee Hancock (A possible dream) directed this jump to live action of a new story Stephen King for Netflix. After playing Bill Denbrough in Itemthe actor Jaeden Martell will assume a very different role in the vast universe of these narratives of horror and supernatural fiction. Donald Sutherlandwhom we have recently seen in The Undoing and is remembered for his antagonism in The Hunger Games, will co-star in this horror drama. They are added Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Sandman), Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Thomas Francis Murphy Y Peggy J Scott.

Mr. Harrigan’s phone can be seen in the service streaming from October 5 this year.

