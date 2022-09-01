YouTube tests a new option for creators to promote their content

YouTube is testing a new dynamic so that can their , beyond the basic s offered by the platform.

This novelty is found in the sections of YouTube Studio and will facilitate the purchase of ads as part of the channel’s strategy to increase its audience.

YouTube tests a new option to promote content

At the moment, this is only a test with a limited group of creators, but we can already get an idea of ​​​​how this YouTube feature works.

As the YouTube team mentions, creators will find a new tab called “Promotions” within the Studio sections so they can buy ads directly:

We’ve heard that creators want more tools to help grow their channel and reach a larger audience, so we’re testing a simpler end-to-end workflow in Studio instead of through Google Ads.

So the process would be much faster and more direct. The promotion options that will be shown in this section are not mentioned in the YouTube announcement, but they will be proposals that help creators increase the visibility of the channels and reach a new audience. And of course, this dynamic will also help YouTube to have more advertising revenue.

Let us remember that this is not the only YouTube experiment that is in force. The YouTube team announced that they are testing new options for creators to use copyrighted music in their videos without infringement.

A change that they plan to implement shortly thanks to the association of YouTube with more record labels. At the moment, this dynamic is being tested with a limited group of creators, so we will have to wait for more updates in the future.