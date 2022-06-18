Motorola Razr 3, almost 500 euros less despite the performance boost | Rumor

There is OnLeaks again behind the details on Motorola Razr 3 emerged in the past few hours. The well-known informant seems to be closely following the path of approaching the market of Motorola’s next leaflet, and had already shown it on Twitter in May. The information published now concerns the European price and the colors available at launch, indeed there coloring since it looks like it will be presented in a single guise.

There coloring Motorola’s choice for the debut of Razr 3 would be the Quartz Black. A deep, elegant, sober black, which does not seem to have an equivalent in past generations: the first Razr, that of 2019, arrived in Noir Black and Blush Gold, the Razr 5G of the following year in Polished Graphite, Blush Gold, Liquid Mercury, while the third generation, the next, could be characterized by the Quartz Black. It is not excluded that other colors such as the Tranquil Blue mentioned in the past, but would be seen later.

And from a price ever so low. Razr 5G costs 1,599 euros, a figure that many at launch – including us – considered too high and should reach more “human” levels with Razr 3. There is talk of a European price list starting from 1,149 euros450 euros less which would make it much more attractive to customers and enthusiasts, even in the light of a “real” top-of-the-range basic scaffolding.

RAZR 3 SHOULD BE FAR RELATIVE TO THE PREDECESSORS

For Razr 5G and its predecessor, Qualcomm’s mid-range chips were used: the Snapdragon 765G for the former, the 710 for the latter. Now, however, the register would change: Motorola would have decided to assign the “direction” to the newest member of the premium range of Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. But Razr 3 will change in several other aspects with respect to the product that will give it the baton. Aesthetically, the changes will be visible, with the abandonment of the “chin” under the external screen for a more traditional design, which will also allow – it is said – to increase the diagonal of the service display, from 2.7 to 3 inches.

The “chin” of Razr 5G

The internal display is also expected to grow, from 6.2 to 6.7 in. This means that Razr 3 will be larger and can accommodate one battery more capacious, essential to keep up with the greater consumption of a very high-end chip like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which with its 3.2 GHz maximum frequency will certainly be hungrier than the Snapdragon 765G of the predecessor, to which the battery from 2,800 mAh was already tight. An increase on the front is also expected memories from the current 8 + 256 GB to the 12 + 512 GB of Razr 3 2022.

We will probably see it at July, when Motorola should make it official in China. Following should also arrive in Europe.