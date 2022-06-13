The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have a big battery and crazy fast charging

The delay that the Xiaomi 12Ultra on its arrival on the market is quite considerable, especially when compared to what happened with the generation of this terminal. Of course, the data that is being known about him is the most interesting, so it is normal that there is a lot of expectation regarding his official announcement.

One of the things that will make this smartphone stand out from any other on the market, including those of the Asian company, is the quality that its main camera will offer. Apart from including high resolution and precision sensors (it will have a few), what will make this Xiaomi 12 Ultra different is that it will have the collaboration of the firm leica that has been a reference in the world of photography for more than 100 years.

In addition, as far as its main hardware is concerned, this smartphone is expected to be the first to include a processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This SoC, which uses four-nanometer manufacturing technology, will have a spectacular processing capacity thanks to its Cortex-X2 architecture at a frequency of 3.2 GHz. This means on paper 15% less consumption and better performance. 30% larger than the best chips Qualcomm has today.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have a spectacular autonomy

This is something in which this phone surely surpasses the vast majority of its rivals. The reason is that Xiaomi has taken advantage of the pronounced thickness that the terminal will have for its main camera to include a battery of 5,000mAh. This is something unusual in high-end mobiles and, surely, a day and a half of regular use is reached without the slightest problem. Therefore, we are talking about something that could be a clear reason for purchase.

Gizchina

But here the good details do not end in this section. According to the source of the information, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have the most powerful fast charge that the Chinese company currently has: 200W. As a result, you will have nothing to envy anyone. In addition, it is believed that the corresponding power adapter will be in the box. The truth is that, if all this is confirmed, there will be many who value buying this terminal, since it will be a benchmark in almost everything.

Possible release date

Without having any confirmation from the company itself, everyone is already sure that the presentation event will take place in the July (possibly in the middle), so the time is very close to see if everything that is expected of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is fulfilled. And, if so, it would be an important blow to the table because it would be without a doubt the best smartphone on the market for features and hardware. A real barbarity.

