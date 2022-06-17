The Motorola Razr 3 no longer keeps secrets: even the price of this folding has been leaked

In the same way that the ‘2’ was ignored with the move from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to the Galaxy Z Flip3, the Motorola foldable with the same clamshell format will do the same when moving from the Motorola Razr to the Motorola Razr 3. And this is a device that, despite not having been officially presented, It already has a good part of its filtered characteristics. Even his first real photos.

The latest information that has been obtained from the Motorola Razr 3 is great news. And it is that it has been leaked that it will have a lower price than its predecessor And, taking into account that the folding market is already expensive, this is a good sign that little by little these types of ranges are becoming more democratic.

The Motorola Razr 3 would cost us 250 euros less in Europe

The first leaked image of the Motorola Razr 3

From GSMArena they claim to have good information about the price of this next Motorola foldable. And it is that, the Libertyville-based company would have chosen to market this device by €1,149a figure that aims to be quite competitive and more so if we note that the original Motorola Razr was launched for 1,399 euros.

To this would be added a considerable spec upgrade with respect to the original model, which only improved slightly in its version with 5G. Starting with his brain, this device would have best qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that was also presented last month. This information emerged following a post on Weibo made by a company executive.

The leaker Ross Young also posted several weeks ago on your twitter account several data related to the screen, highlighting a improvement on the outer screen which would become 3 inches, instead of the 2.7 inches offered by the predecessors of this Razr 3.

More detailed was Young’s information regarding the main screenwhich would also grow to leave 6.2 inches behind in favor of a 6.7-inch panel with 120Hz refresh rate. Panel that, by the way, indicates that it would be manufactured by China Star.

If these forecasts are met and other features are added, such as an improvement in the battery, surely this Motorola Razr 3 could stand up to Samsung, although the Galaxy Z Flip4 also points to major improvements. Although in the end, the key to everything will be in the price and if it really ends up starting at 1,149 euros, a more than reasonable figure for a high-end that is also folding.

Source | GMSArena