Microsoft says PlayStation has 70% of the global console market

Microsoft has submitted a report suggesting that PlayStation’s presence in the global console market is 70%while Xbox would only have 30%. The information was disclosed by the company’s president, Brad Smith, during a press conference last Tuesday (21) that aimed to bring good arguments for the approval of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft in the European Commission.

Smith explains that in the European market alone, Sony has an 80% share. Globally, the ratio would be 70%/30%, while in the Japanese market, the numbers are even more impressive: 96% for the Japanese company, while the American would have only 4%. - Advertisement - The executive says that these numbers have been stable for two decades and even with the shortage of components that affected Sony’s supply chain last year, the Japanese company has become even stronger.

At the end of last year, Smith said that the PlayStation outperformed the Xbox by a ratio of 69 to 31. However, the company’s president did not bring numbers from the United States, Microsoft’s biggest market.

Microsoft thinks its two deals, with Nvidia and Nintendo, will be enough to convince regulators. Smith on the CMA: “Do you want to kill a deal and cement Sony’s position? Or do you want to open this [Call of Duty] up to 150 million more people?” pic.twitter.com/S1M3bmqEY5 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 21, 2023