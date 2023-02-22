Microsoft says PlayStation has 70% of the global console market

5G News
By Abraham
Microsoft has submitted a report suggesting that PlayStation’s presence in the global console market is 70%while Xbox would only have 30%.

The information was disclosed by the company’s president, Brad Smith, during a press conference last Tuesday (21) that aimed to bring good arguments for the approval of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft in the European Commission.

Smith explains that in the European market alone, Sony has an 80% share. Globally, the ratio would be 70%/30%, while in the Japanese market, the numbers are even more impressive: 96% for the Japanese company, while the American would have only 4%.

The executive says that these numbers have been stable for two decades and even with the shortage of components that affected Sony’s supply chain last year, the Japanese company has become even stronger.

At the end of last year, Smith said that the PlayStation outperformed the Xbox by a ratio of 69 to 31. However, the company’s president did not bring numbers from the United States, Microsoft’s biggest market.

The main objective of the meeting was to clarify objections made by the European Union about effects that would weaken the competitiveness of the gaming market, if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is finalized.

To reassure competitors, Microsoft has revealed that it has signed a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms and its Xbox games to NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud service.

