What now, Apple?! Biden may not veto US Apple Watch import ban

Presidential vetoes of ITC import bans have historically been rare. The last exception happened in the Obama administration, as the president reversed the import ban on some iPhones and iPads after Apple lost a legal battle to Samsung.

Commenting on Biden’s decision, AliveCor CEO Priya Abani welcomed the president’s action and stressed that Apple needs to learn to respect other companies’ patents.

The Commission decided in December 2022 that imports of Apple watches should be banned for infringing AliveCor patents, but the procedure was paused after the US Patent Office found the company’s registrations invalid.

President Joe Biden decided not to overrule a decision by the United States International Trade Commission (ITC). The text provides for the total blocking of imports from the Apple Watch after ITC found Apple infringed on AliveCor patents.

On the other hand, Apple said it will appeal the decision of the ITC, since the total ban on imports could have “a negative effect on the public health of citizens of the United States”.

AliveCor accuses Apple of infringing three patents for monitoring the user’s heart rate, one of which deals with performing an electrocardiogram and detecting problems such as atrial fibrillation. With that, Apple should pay to use the technology in its Apple Watch 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

For now, the US Patent Appeals and Trial Board has yet to rule on the case, but a new trial could happen soon.

If AliveCor’s patents are found to be valid, the ban on importing the Apple Watch takes effect immediately.