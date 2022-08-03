Microsoft publishes Outlook Lite, the lightweight email client for Android

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has published the Outlook Lite app on the Play Store. A intended for low-end devices that will be of interest to those who work with Microsoft accounts.

Microsoft was interested in bringing its email client to the input range and Outlook Lite fulfills the objective. It is a very light application since it barely occupies 5 Mbytes and is optimized to work without problems on devices with only 1 GB of RAM, networks from 2G and Android versions from version 5.1.

The description of the app makes it clear who it is aimed at: “Outlook Lite keeps you connected and protected with your email, calendar, and contacts in one app. With smart email, spam protection, calendar organizer, and contacts, the app lets you be more productive from one inbox in a smoother, faster way on any network.”.

The app works with email providers Outlook, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Exchange Online. Surprisingly, IMAP support doesn’t seem to be offered, so if you want to set up the software with your company email, you might have a hard time, unless you’re using one of Microsoft’s aforementioned services, its big target.

The application requires only Android version 5.1. It makes sense considering that it is specifically aimed at low-end Android devices that are not usually updated to the latest versions.

Other touted qualities include low footprint (5MB), great performance, better battery utilization, and connectivity on all networks, including the old 2G ones. It also appears that it will offer the main functionalities of the general version of Outlooksuch as inbox, calendar scheduling, search, contacts, and spam protection.

Outlook Lite is available in the following regions (although it may work in others)

Argentina

Brazil

Chili

Colombia

Ecuador

India

Mexico

Peru

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Venezuela

The list seems to indicate that Microsoft is looking to penetrate the market in emerging countries where cheap Android devices are more common. It will be difficult to replace Gmail (the great leader in webmail) and much less on Android, but alternatives are always welcome.

Download and more information Outlook Mini | Play Store