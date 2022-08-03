How to disable the confirmation of read messages in WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

has a very useful option, which allows you to know when other users have received and when they have read the message that we have sent them. If a blue tick is shown, it means that the message has been received on the recipient’s device and the double blue check in WhatsApp indicates that it has been read.

Disabling read receipt will strengthen WhatsApp privacy, they will not know what you have done.

However, having this option activated also allows the people who write to us to know if we have received and, above all, if we have read the message they have sent us. If you do not want them to have access to this information, you will have to the of read in WhatsApp.

You should know that this is only possible for chats with one person, in group rooms it cannot be done and also keep in mind that, if you disable the function, you will not see the read confirmation of your contacts. The procedure is the next:

How to remove the confirmation of read messages in WhatsApp (Android)

– Enter WhatsApp and click on the three vertical points that are in the upper right corner. Then tap on “Settings”.

– Now, choose “Account”, then select “Privacy”.

– To prohibit read receipts, tap the switch next to “Read Receipts” to disable the feature.

How to remove WhatsApp read receipt on iOS

– Enter WhatsApp, then tap on “Settings” (option in the lower right corner). Then click on “Account”.

– Choose “Privacy”, then just flip the switch next to “Read Receipts”.

That’s all you need to do on both Android and iOS. It is a very simple procedure that will only take a few seconds. In this way, you will go completely unnoticed in WhatsApp, nobody will know if you have read the messages or not. You will browse everything you want with the certainty that no one will find out about it.

Also remember that if you don’t want your contacts to know what you do on WhatsApp, you also have other useful functions such as hiding your online status, choosing who sees your profile picture and last connection, and that it is also possible to leave a group without that no one finds out, among other options.