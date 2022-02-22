Microsoft has a new option to add tasks from the SwiftKey keyboard

If you’re one of those who remember pending tasks when you’re chatting or performing another task on your mobile, the new dynamics proposed by the SwiftKey keyboard will help you.

Microsoft wants to make it easy for you to add an item to your to-do list without leaving the app you’re using on mobile. And to that end, it’s adding a new dynamic to SwiftKey.

How to add tasks to ToDo from SwiftKey

So that you don’t have to change apps when you remember that you have to write down a pending task in the To Do app, Microsoft offers you an interesting dynamic. A dynamic that will work only if you use the SwiftKey keyboard on mobile.

As the Microsoft team mentions, users can now add tasks to To Do from SwiftKey in a variety of ways. One of the ways is using the ToDo icon that is added to the keyboard, as you see in the image.

Once you perform this action, it will allow you to choose a list of tasks, add a title to the new task, among other actions. Another way to bring a task to ToDo from the keyboard is by copying it to the clipboard.

And now a new option is added that will not require the user to take any action, since SwiftKey will automatically detect when there is a task in the text you are writing in any app. When Microsoft AI detects the task it will prompt the user to add it to their ToDo to-do list.

So without having to go to the icon or the app, you can add the task from the ToDo widget, which will show SwiftKey. Simple and practical.

All these options to add tasks to Microsoft ToDo, from the mobile keyboard, are being implemented in the latest SwiftKey beta.