It’s time for the duel to end: Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel will shut down on Android and iOS

In the closing announcement of the game, Konami says:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we will be ending the service at 5:00 am (UTC) on Monday, September 4, 2023. Additionally, we will be ending all Crystal sales following this announcement.

We wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of all of you.

Although there is only a short time left until the end of the service, we are planning several new events and campaigns to express our gratitude.