It’s time for the duel to end: Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel will shut down on Android and iOS

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel was released in September 2022 for Android and iOS and today Konami announced that the game will be fully shut down. The game already has purchases disabled and additional rewards will be distributed to players until it stops working completely.
In the closing announcement of the game, Konami says:
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we will be ending the service at 5:00 am (UTC) on Monday, September 4, 2023. Additionally, we will be ending all Crystal sales following this announcement.
We wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of all of you.
Although there is only a short time left until the end of the service, we are planning several new events and campaigns to express our gratitude.
This way, if you’re still playing Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel you will only be able to enjoy the game until September 4th of this year and without internal purchases from now on. Konami says rewards will be increased to compensate for the end of in-game microtransactions.
Among the activities with high earnings are: login bonuses and gifts for advancing in levels and winning duels. The company also details that in-game Crystals that are not used until its closure will be refunded to players.
To receive the refund you need to have your player ID and crystal balance. Konami recommends that you request your refund before the app is deleted, which can cause inconvenience.