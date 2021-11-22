Microsoft Flight Simulator with support for Virtual Reality controllers

There are few experiences as realistic in the world of video games as the one offered by the latest version of Microsoft’s flight simulator. Impressive landscapes from anywhere in the world, the controls of the different planes, the weather, virtual reality… it only needed to be compatible with the controllers, to be able to manage everything as in real life.

That is precisely what we will have now, since, a year after the launch of its support for VR headsets, Microsoft Flight Simulator already has support for VR controllers.

In the latest update of the game (free for those who already have the game), the possibility is offered to use the virtual reality controllers to navigate through the game menus, as well as to interact with the cockpits of the planes.

We can pilot using the stick (not the motion controls), and move the instruments around the cockpit.

I personally tried the Virtual Reality experience with Flight Simulator a year ago, and it is true that to have a more immersive experience it was necessary to be able to use the controllers as well. It is not something that can be done with any computer, since the game consumes many resources, you have to have high-level hardware, but hey, everything will come, mainly when the lack of chips and, consequently, graphics cards, is something From the past.

Currently they cannot be used for all aircraft, and only one controller can be used at a time. New aircraft, including the Boeing F / A-18 Super Hornet and a German eVTOL, will gradually become controller-compatible.