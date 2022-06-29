Microsoft Edge lets you follow your favorite creators from collections

Microsoft Edge will add new features to enhance the dynamics of Collections.

So if you use this browser tool to save web content, you will find a simpler and more practical dynamic.

Microsoft Edge adds new features for Collections

For some time, Microsoft Edge has allowed users to save content that interests them from websites in the different Collections. A practical way to have at hand the content that we want to review later without depending on third-party tools.

And now this dynamic is further enhanced with the arrival of a series of new functions. For example, users will be able to save images and videos simply by hovering over the content and selecting “Add to a collection”.

On the other hand, Edge wants our collections to become a source of inspiration. So Microsoft proposes to add a feed with content related to the rest of the items in our collection. For example, if we have saved information and multimedia content about a trip to Morocco, then we will see a feed that will help us discover more content about that destination.

Another novelty added to this update is that you can follow content creators from the collections section. A dynamic that will be implemented in a few web sites and services in a first stage, for example, YouTube or TikTok.

To use this new option we only need to log in to the browser with our Microsoft account, and from the address bar click on “Follow” when we are in the creator’s profile. Once we complete these steps, all the updates of the creators that we follow will be found in the “Collections” section.

All these new features are being implemented as of now, but it may take time to reach all users.