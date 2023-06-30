Micron expected to introduce GDDR7 memory chips in the first half of 2024

- Advertisement -

Micron announced this week that it plans to launch its first GDDR7 memory chips in the first half of next year. The new standard promises to deliver superior performance to GDDR6 and GDDR6X, but will require new memory controllers. GDDR7 SGRAM is going to be the next generation of memory for high-end GPUs coming out in the coming years, as well as other devices that require high bandwidth but don't necessarily need HBM3.





Samsung predicts that GDDR7 will offer data transfer speeds in the range of 36 GT/s, although it remains to be seen when the new type of SGRAM will deliver this level of performance. Earlier this year, Cadence said the GDDR7 memory will use the PAM3 standard. It is worth mentioning that the introduction of a new type of memory does not necessarily mean its immediate commercial adoption. Since GDDR7 uses an entirely different encoding than GDDR6 or GDDR6X, it will require new memory controllers.