New AI-powered shopping tools coming to Bing and Edge

Shopping online is getting more and more complicated. And it is not because the process itself is more confusing, rather because there are more and more e-commerce options where you can make purchases, needing to invest more time to investigate where to carry out the purchases that are needed in an increasing number of electronic commerce platforms, without counting the possible savings options that many of them may offer at any given time.

Come on, shopping online almost becomes a high-level sport, but with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it will become simpler.

In this regard, it is now Microsoft who is announcing the launch of new shopping tools in both Bing and Edge, and it does so with an eye on the arrival of the next school year. We already said a few days ago that this was the favorite date for some companies to present their advances for the upcoming course.



Buying guides to simplify purchasing products online

Well, among the new tools are the Bing shopping guides, which are already available in the United States and will eventually expand to other markets over time.

This new tool will allow searches such as “university supplies”, where the AI ​​will be in charge of obtaining all the necessary knowledge to capture the most favorable options (for the pocket of consumers) in the form of guides.

This will allow users to have a list of products through categories, having their respective specifications, and with them also come comparative tables of similar articles, and more.

Shopping guides will also be available in the Edge sidebar or in Bing Chat. Logically, this function will lead to websites that are associated with Microsoft, taking a commission for the purchases made.

Probably this activity can later reach rival services so as not to be left behind, and benefit from the income from the affiliation.

Summarizing product descriptions and reviews using AI

On the other hand, Microsoft is also rolling out its summary of reviews and reviews feature internationally, which users will be able to find in Bing Chat in the Edge and Bing sidebar to request a summary of the specifications and reviews of a given product. .

This will avoid having to resort to different review pages independently and invest time depending on the amount available on each one of them to get a better idea of ​​whether it is the best product to buy or if there is a better option based on one or more features that can be found at a similar price.

To get better prices

And finally, there will be Price Match, its new price matching feature, which is coming soon to Edge in the United States so that users can request downward price matches from specific retailers even after they have made the purchases.

Microsoft just points out that:

We’ve partnered with major US retailers with existing price match policies and will add more over time

Time will tell us which retailers it is working with and if it will ever reach international markets. The examples presented by the company denote that it is preparing for the school year that will begin in a few months, so it is likely that these weeks we will see more announcements in this regard for some of its other services and products.

More information/Image Credit: Microsoft