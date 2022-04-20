Logitech Lift: an ergonomic mouse to work with for hours

Logitech boasts a catalog of peripherals that has made it one of the great protagonists when it comes to buying all kinds of accessories for your computer. And now they just introduced the Logitech Lift, a new ergonomic mouse that will be your best companion when you work for hours in front of your PC or laptop.

As its name suggests, Logitech Lift has been designed to offer the greatest comfort through curved lines that adapt to the contour of your hand, in addition to a different mode of use than usual since you have to place your hand laterally on the mouse.

A vertical mouse to work for hours without discomfort

If you have ever tried a mouse of this type, you will know that upright models allow hands and forearm to be placed in a more natural resting position, but without losing an iota of functionality. In the case of the Logitech Lift, this mouse boasts an angle of 57 degrees so that you can comfortably surround it and use the buttons that it integrates into its design.

According to the company in its press release, “Ergonomics and comfort play a fundamental role in the general well-being of the workspace,” says Olessia Hageman, director of Logitech’s ergo business unit. “Based on our philosophy that when we feel better, we feel better, we created Lift to help people work comfortably for hours and feel better at the end of a long day at the desk.”

enlarge photo Logitech Lift Colors Logitech

To do this, they have been testing different models with users until they have found the final design that offers the best ergonomics to work in the most comfortable way. It should be noted that the company has taken into account every last detail, so you can buy a normal version of this peripheral, but you can also get a modelo Logitech Lift designed for left-handed users.

As for the functions that this ergonomic Logitech mouse incorporates, it should be noted that this new model boasts de side buttons for quick actions, SmartWheel technology so that the mouse wheel adjusts to your needs and more customization options through the app. Plus, it’s compatible with all ecosystems (Windows, Chrome OS, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and iPadOS) so you’re never short of options.

Regarding the price of this new mouse from the Swedish manufacturer, say that You can now buy the Logitech Lift at a price of 79.99 euros. A very complete product that can become your best ally to work in the best conditions.

