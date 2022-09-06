“The mysterious Benedict society” returns with its second season: see its preview and details on Disney Plus +

The Society is an original series Disney Plus known to the world in 2021, which followed a group of orphans endowed with powers, who were recruited by a somewhat extravagant benefactor to go on a secret mission. Now, it arrives with its second installment for this 2022, and It will be available from October 26.

In the first season, The Mysterious Benedict Society recounted that during a global emergency that affected the economy, among other factors, a man known as Mr. Benedict, who had exceptional ingenuity, created a group of four talented children who would carry out a dangerous mission: infiltrate the ‘ The Institute’, an elite school headed by Mr. Curtain, a mysterious character who sent subliminal messages through radio and television signals in order to introduce ideas and thoughts into people’s minds. For this reason, Mr. Benedict sent the particular teenagers in order to stop said malevolent subject and save the world from his control.

Official poster of “The mysterious Benedict society” in its first season. (DisneyPlus)

What does the second season bring?

- Advertisement -

“My dear society, I want to invite you to my new adventure”, is the first message that is heard in the official advance of the production. It is then realized that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been traveling across Europe on a game of treasure hunt, but have suddenly disappeared. So, a year later, the other members of the group meet again in order to find them, following the trail and clues left by Mr. Benedict, using the techniques that he taught them.

Now they must embark on a dangerous journey, relying on wits, intellect and empathy to try and stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy of global interventions. “Along the way, the children experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new ‘found family,’ while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness means.”

returns-with-its-second-season-see.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Official poster of “The mysterious Benedict Society” in its second season. “(Disney Plus) returns-with-its-second-season-see.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

In the first delivery, the members of The Mysterious Benedict Society were Tony Halle, Kristen Schal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurstand the boys Seth Carr, Martha Kessler, Emmy DeOliveira Y Mystic Inscho.

Hale is Mr. Benedict, leader of the mysterious society that bears his name. The actor also plays Mr. Curtain, his twin brother and founder of ‘The Institute’. Shaal plays the character known as Number Two, Boafo gives life to Rhonda, Benedict’s associate, hurst it is Milligan, also Benedict’s associate. And the boys are the other adolescents who are members of said society. For this new season, most of them return.

First images of “The mysterious Benedict Society- T2”, on Disney Plus. (DisneyPlus)

- Advertisement -

The Mysterious Benedict Society (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is based on the best-selling children’s book series by the American author Trenton Lee Stewart. While you wait for the second season, you can take advantage and watch the first one, available on the streaming service! DisneyPlus.

: