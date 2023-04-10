Lava Blaze 2 announced with Unisoc T616, 90Hz display and low price

After several rumors and leaks, Lava Blaze 2 was announced in the Indian market. It arrives as the successor to last year’s Blaze bringing news. With lean specifications, it promises to offer good value for money and a low price. Among the highlights, there is a 90 Hz screen, a 5,000 mAh battery and a premium finish with a glass back.

The Lava Blaze 2 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, support for a 90 Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 269 ppi, and a centralized hole to house the front sensor.

- Advertisement -

Under the hood, the Lava Blaze 2 features the Unisoc T616 chipset with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage and 5 GB of virtual RAM. There is also space for a microSD card and its storage can be expanded up to 1TB. Setback for Elon Musk: Justice accepted a request from Twitter and the trial already has a start date

In cameras, the cell phone features a dual module with a 13-megapixel main sensor with support for several different shooting modes and a 2-megapixel auxiliary. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor.

In the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 and will receive an update to Android 13 and two years of security updates, according to Lava. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W charging.

As for connectivity, there is a headphone jack, USB-C port, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0 and 4G. For security, there is a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button and facial recognition unlocking. - Advertisement -

Technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate

Unisoc T616 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

MicroSD card support

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: 13 MP main sensor 2 MP depth sensor

5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging

4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and dual-band

android 12

price and availability