The astronaut suit is white for a good reason.

Since man began to venture into outer space, the space suit has become one of the most important elements to ensure the survival of astronauts in space. In order to protect astronauts in their exploration of the Moon, NASA has developed new space suits for their next mission, Artemis II.

In this article, the reason for the white color in space suits, the structure of the suits and the evolution of their design over time will be explored, a topic recently covered by the prestigious National Geographic.

Why are space suits white?

One of the most curious aspects of space suits is their white color. Why do space suits have to be this color? The main reason is that the white color reflects solar radiation, in contrast to the dark colors that absorb it. The radiation in space is much more aggressive than that found on Earth, since there is no protective layer of atmosphere. In this way, the white color of the spacesuit ensures that radiation does not reach the astronaut’s skin and allow you to do your job safely.

Another interesting aspect of the color white is that it stands out more than any other color against the darkness of space. If the suit were dark in color, the astronaut would not be easily recognizable. by your companions in the dark, which could be dangerous for your safety.

space suit structure

The spacesuits consist of multiple modules that are placed independently of one another: a rigid torso, a lower part that covers legs and feet, the visor helmet, and the arms and gloves. Each of the astronauts wears a suit specially designed for him and adapted to the tasks assigned to him in space travel. The number of internal layers, below that white cover, reaches up to ten. One of them, for example, consists of a series of hoses attached to the body, through which there is continuous water transit, together with a small tank on the back that drives this flow and allows the astronaut’s temperature to be kept constant and isolated. of the extreme numbers that reign in the universe. In addition, there is another layer with an associated backpack that manages to eliminate all the CO2 produced in breathing and maintain clean air that is conducive to breathing inside the helmet.

New suits for space exploration

The Artemis II mission, which aims to put the human foot back on the Moon, has generated a lot of excitement due to the new design of the space suits that the astronauts will wear during the mission. These suits feature a black and orange color scheme, and are equipped to protect the astronaut both during liftoff and spacewalk.

The new spacesuits have a system of four lights in the helmet that allows astronauts to have light during spacewalks, as well as an HD video camera that will broadcast live images of everything that happened. In addition, the boots are specially designed to achieve the greatest stability during the moon walk, and the gloves seek the greatest ease for handling objects in that terrain.

Innovative designs

Although space suits have traditionally been white to protect astronauts from solar radiation, there is already talk of innovative designs for future missions that could flee from that usual white according to the conditions of other worlds not yet explored.

It is exciting to think about the advances in technology and space exploration that are taking place. Each mission and each new space suit design represents a further step towards the conquest of space and the exploration of new planets. Innovation and creativity are key to the success of these projects and to inspire future generations to continue investigating and discovering more about the universe that surrounds us.

Space exploration and trips to the Moon have captured the imagination of mankind for decades. Through technology and science, we have managed to reach the Moon and explore space, and progress continues every day. Space suits are an essential part of these journeys and have evolved to protect astronauts from the dangers of space and allow them to carry out their work safely.