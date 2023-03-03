Jason Blum and James Wan are making a Dead by Daylight movie

The popular multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight is the latest video game to get a movie adaptation. Notable horror film talent is backing this project, according to Variety, as Insidious and The Conjuring Director James Wan and Paranormal Activity and The Purge producer Jason Blum are involved.

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are producing the Dead by Daylight film alongside game developer Behaviour Interactive and Striker Entertainment. The project is still in its early stages, though. Variety reports that James Wan and Jason Blum are still searching for a director and screenwriter for the project as they want people who are big fans of the game to be the main creatives behind its film adaptation.

As such, we don’t know what the film’s premise is yet, or if its producers even have one already outside of the basics of people trying to survive in The Fog and all of the horrific killers that dwell within it. Personally, I can’t wait to see whether or not the film will include any of the crossover characters featured in Dead by Daylight, or if it will solely focus on Behaviour Interactive’s original characters. While many asymmetrical multiplayer horror games have been released in the years since Dead by Daylight’s 2016 launch, none have quite had the staying power of it.

Its 4v1 gameplay, where some players fight to activate generators and escape a powerful, deadly killer, is highly engaging, and its constant crossovers with franchises like Stranger Things, Resident Evil, Hellraiser, and Silent Hill have kept it very relevant in film, television, and gaming spaces. As such, it’s not too surprising that this game would eventually be adapted like Uncharted or Ghost of Tsushima, even if it’s less story focused than those titles.

The Dead by Daylight film does not have a projected release date.

