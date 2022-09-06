Qualcomm’s smartphone for lovers that cost $1,500 is still on Android 11

- Advertisement -

, the company that produces Snapdragon processors, partnered with ASUS for the launch of its first in July last year.

The phone called EXP21was priced at $1,500 and it was aimed at the most diehard Snapdragon fans.

But, almost a year after its launch, the fan dream phone is still running android-11-or-higher/">Android 11 and hasn’t received a security patch beyond the January update.

In a Reddit thread, users wonder if the device, dubbed Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, has been abandoned by Qualcomm. The last software update for the device came in March and even though it mentions “updated Android security patch”, it is the January update.

Meanwhile, Google and Samsung have already started rolling out the June 2022 Update to select devices.

Qualcomm has not yet updated the phone to Android 12, something that really shouldn’t be the case with a flagship that costs more than $1,000. Android 11 is almost two years old now, and several companies are already offering the Android 13 beta on their phones.

A Qualcomm representative responded to some concerns, at least regarding the frequency of its security updates. “The next security patch will be released on 6/20, and after that new ones will be released every 2-3 months” Qualcomm said.

Asus — the company that designed and built the device — may have something to do with the overall slowness of updates. Asus may not be prioritizing this device for updates. It’s unclear how many of these devices Qualcomm has sold, but it’s likely fewer than Asus’ more affordable lines of ZenFones.



