iPhone SE of 2022: a possible launch date, price and specifications appear

There is no one who at this point in the year dares to say that we will not have a new iPhone SE. Furthermore, over the last few months, there have been countless reports that have told us what we can expect of the third generation of the really cheap Apple mobile, at least if we compare it with its older brothers that arrive recurrently year after year at stores.

On this occasion, those from Cupertino seem confirmed that they will not experience, nor take the leap that everyone might expect to a design more inspired by current models without a Home button and with a front where its huge screen shines (in addition to the notch). The iPhone SE will continue to resemble the iPhone 8 that arrived in 2017.

Release date and price

The fact is that in the last hours information has appeared that sets (approximately) two data that usually worry us in the moments before a launch of these characteristics. On the one hand the date on which it will be available and on the other its price. From the first it is possible to say that some sources use March as the moment in which it will be announced and that It will go on sale in April.

Apple presentation keynote. Manzana

Its price will follow the trail of previous models and will be around 500 euros (419 pounds), which translated into a more real figure, should be set at 489 that the iPhone SE has for sale right now. At least for the most modest storage configuration that in the second generation is located at 64GB. Hopefully Apple will increase that number and double it to 128 in new devices.

For the rest, practically everything that this new iPhone SE of 2022 will have is known, as it is the arrival of 5G connectivity, which is a great advance for this small smartphone, in addition to a 4.7-inch screen, A15 Bionic chip (although there are those who bet on the A14 of the iPhone 12) and, hopefully, a camera with better image processing that allows photos to be taken in a night mode more advanced than the one currently on the second-generation iPhone SE.

Apple, taking advantage of the presentation of these iPhone SE, could also try to launch a new iPad Air that would replace those that arrived in stores at the end of 2020 and that they already adopted the form factor of the iPad Pro: full screen front, Touch ID on the side button and compatibility with Apple Pencil.

