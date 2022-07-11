2 alternatives to Google Docs that you probably didn’t know about

Little by little, new alternatives to Internet services offered by the main technology companies are emerging, emphasizing the protection of user privacy.

In this regard, now we bring you two new alternatives to Google Docs that it is more than likely that you have never heard of them until now, but that exist and may be useful to you.



We are talking about the CryptPad productivity suite and Skiff, a company embedded in the so-called Web3, and therefore, decentralized, which offers its own recently appeared email service and includes cloud storage and a text editor.

They are two companies whose services are offered with end-to-end encryption, having their source code publicly available and reaching users both as a free option and as a paid option with all the features.

CryptoPad

This service is perhaps the most suitable for those who are familiar with Google Docs, with servers hosted in France (just like Cozy), and which allows you to create text documents, spreadsheets, forms, slideshows and programming codes.

Users can also invite other users to collaborate, have a history with which to go back to previous versions if necessary, being able to use this service both as a guest (without the need for a user account), as a registered user with a free account , for which it will not be necessary to provide personal information, you get 1 GB of cloud storage and other features, and even as a Premium user, where you will get more space, priority support and more.

Skiff

This is a service, as we say, nestled in what is called Web3, where in addition to offering its email service, it also has a document editor and cloud storage.

Like Web3, it is a decentralized service that takes advantage of the IPFS decentralized file system in order to function, and on which some of the digital wallets can be linked for account payments. premium in cryptocurrencies.

Users will be able to register either through the Metamask wallet or create an account as in any conventional service, having to save the PDF document that they are offered for when it is necessary to recover the account in case of losing the password.

Skiff has the ability to import documents from Google Drive, hosted on Skiff Drive, and has a simple text editor, Skiff Pages, which may be somewhat reminiscent of the WordPress block post editor, being compatible with most of text formatting options, and also supports real-time collaboration capabilities.

Via: IOL