iOS 16: So you can cancel delivery in iPhone iMessage

The arrival of iOS 16 will bring with it an endless number of quite practical and efficient news for iPhone users, now also in iMessage. This time, the messaging app is getting some updates that will arrive with the operating system this fall. Now, among the various features that OS update 16 will bring, is the unsend feature in the iMessages app.

The app now provides some new built-in features and even some not-so-known ones in the iOS 16 update. Among the most relevant is the feature to edit your iMessages, cancel the messages or even mark your messages as unread.

Below is a description and illustration of what a void shipment would look like, as well as some limitations of the tool and how the recipient will see it when they void it. Here you can see how the cancellation process is on your iPhone. There are also some features of iOS 16.

Unsend in iMessage for iOS 16

At the time of writing this post, iOS 16 is already public in its beta version, also paid for developers or free. The following link shows a bit more detailed information about the beta.

Once your device already has iOS 16 included, you only have to open the Messages app.

You’ll need to jump right into any of the conversations you have, then find the message you want to undo.

You only have to long press on that message.

It will be displayed and you will select the option to Cancel shipment.

It will also show the option to Edit message, as well as cancel. It should be noted that this It will only be possible within the time frame of less than 15 minutes. Likewise, another important note from Apple is that if a delivery is canceled for any user of iOS 15 or less, this user could continue to see the messages in iMessage.



This action does not need a confirmation from the user, since the message in iMessages will have an animation where it “explodes” to show you how it disappears. Here’s an illustration of what the override option in iMessage might look like with the iOS 16 update:

Annotations and function limitation

There are some important notes to note with this option. The user who does not have the iOS 16 update and you have canceled an iMessage, the system shows a warning that the user will be able to view the message you deleted.

Now, in the opposite case, if you unsent to an iOS 16 user, they will receive a warning about the function you performed. An illustration of the action is shown below.

Likewise, the iMessage notification is also deleted along with the message that you decided to cancel. Therefore, the recipients will know what action you took, although they will not be able to see the deleted message again. It should be noted that this only happens if the user did not have a preview of the message.