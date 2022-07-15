What to do if an Android phone freezes

- Advertisement -

When you android mobile freezes will not respond to any commands, the screen will be completely black or stuck in a section. In this case, it is normal to think that the terminal was damaged, but the most common thing is that the freezing is due to a system bug that is solved with a restart, it will not be necessary to reset to factory settings or anything similar.

The bug that causes the mobile to freeze can be easily solved by forcing a restart.

Now when the smartphone is frozen, the screen and physical buttons will be disabled, so a traditional reboot won’t work. You will have to force a resumption of the system and to achieve this you will have to follow the instructions that we will give below.

Procedure to force the restart of an Android mobile

– Press the physical power button for approximately thirty seconds. If this doesn’t work for you, hold down the volume down button and the power button at the same time for fifteen seconds.

– The screen will turn off, but don’t stop pressing the button until you feel a small vibration. This will tell you that the forced OS restart is taking place.

– Subsequently, you will see the Android logo or the personalized animation of the mobile, signaling that everything has returned to normal.

The causes of the freezing of the mobile are diverse, but, in general, it occurs due to the following.

– Bug of the operating system or an application that causes a failure in the entire platform.

– Lack of storage space that directly affects the processing speed of the mobile. When the terminal becomes slow, it is normal for it to freeze from time to time because it is saturated.

– When you install and run applications or games that the smartphone runs forcibly because it lacks power.

– A malware can also be the one that is causing problems affecting the performance of the phone.

– If the mobile overheats, this can lead to freezing, since the performance of the smartphone drops considerably due to the heat.