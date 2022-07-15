Your Xiaomi hides an information menu with which you can modify prohibited settings, so you can find it

One of the many options that MIUI in Xiaomi phones is the phone : after pressing several times on the storage, you access different antenna and connectivity configurations. By adjusting the s you can make your Xiaomi take better advantage of the mobile connection and not consume as much energy; As well as obtaining other advantages, we explain where these options are hidden.

Xiaomi’s custom layer is not one of the lightest on the Android scene, nor is it one of the few that offers the user the fewest options. In fact, it’s just the other way around: just dive into the configuration, adjustment and customization menus to discover almost a bottomless pit. Not only that: MIUI hides a host of settings that are prohibited to all owners of a Xiaomi. Altering them is not recommended, but you should know how to access them and what they do.

Advanced network settings hidden in MIUI

From the phone information, the space where MIUI organizes everything that includes the mobile (hardware and software), you can access the developer settings by pressing several times on the MIUI version, the Xiaomi CIT menu allows you to check how The mobile works well and with the phone information, the hidden options that we will reveal to you, you can delve into how your Xiaomi manages networks.

As usual whenever we open the door to internal system menus, any aspect of the phone information that you change could cause the phone to not work properly. Therefore, make sure before you need to modify these menus and write down what you changed to revert the configuration to its original state in case something goes wrong.

Let’s see how to access the hidden menu with the information of Xiaomi mobiles:

Enter the settings of your Xiaomi and go to “About the phone”.

Scroll down to “All Specs.”

Press several times on “Internal storage”: you will access the hidden “Device information” menu.

These MIUI settings offer the data of the different networks to which you connected, they also allow you to reduce the strength of the mobile signal and, importantly, modify which network types the phone will choose to connect to. You can very precisely prioritize whether the modem will use all network types within its reach or proceed to restrict any of them in order to prioritize the ones available in your area. This allows you to save on battery: the fewer networks the system covers, the less the phone will consume. Of course, be very careful when applying changes.

Remember: modifying the advanced settings can make your Xiaomi not work as it should. Before applying an adjustment write down its original state in case you had to revert the change

Other interesting functions of the hidden information menu is the ping test to out if the network is working as it should, you can access all the information about your WiFi (including the maximum speeds of the access point) and much more data of interest, especially if you know how networks work. It is an advanced menu as curious as it is interesting.