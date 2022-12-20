Instagram passes WhatsApp and becomes the app that Brazilians spend the most time on, points out research

O Instagram appeared in the latest edition of the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey as the application in which Europeians spend the most time during the day. The social network surpassed the Whatsappwhich had dominated in previous surveys. According to the survey, 35% of respondents said Instagram is the app they spend the most time with throughout the day. A year ago, Meta’s platform ranked 2nd in the same survey, cited by 27% of respondents.





However, Instagram remains in second place in the ranking of applications opened more times throughout the day, but grew 4% in one year, from 15% to 19%. In terms of home screen presence, Instagram rose from 42% to 46%. - Advertisement - The popularization of the tool Reels was attributed by the survey as one of the reasons why people are spending more time on the social network. The format was created to face short video platforms, such as TikTok it’s the Kwai🇧🇷





Still according to the survey, female and young audiences are the ones who use Instagram the most. 41% of respondents point to the network as the app they spend the most time on throughout the day, against 27% of the men surveyed. In the 16-29 age group, Instagram is at the top of the ranking, according to 45% of respondents in this age group. The percentage drops to 35% among those between 30 and 49 years old, and decreases to 21% in the range from 50 years old.





WhatsApp, on the other hand, now occupies the vice-leadership in terms of time spent on the app, retreating from 33% to 30% in one year. In turn, Meta’s messenger continues to be the most present app on the home screen of national smartphones (54%). - Advertisement - The survey interviewed 2,039 Europeians aged 16 or over who owned a cell phone between November 9 and 21, 2022. The calculated margin of error is 2.2 percentage points and the confidence level of the survey is 95%. And you, which app do you use the most? Tell us in the comments down below!

