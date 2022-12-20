CES 2023: ADATA expected to unveil 14GB/s SSD and DDR5-8000 memory

With CES 2023 approaching, the main technology brands are whetting the appetite of enthusiasts for the juiciest news of the season — whether in the world of smartphones, the gamer universe, passing through the business world. In this case, ADATA, which stands out for its RAM memories, HDs and SSDs, can finally put on the market some of the products it has been announcing for some time, such as the SSDs from the XPG line.

But, according to a press release released this Tuesday (20), ADATA will present PCIe Gen5 SSDs at CES 2023. The company confirms that this component will offer up to 8 TB of storage, with 14 GB/s of read and write speed —an increase from the previous 12 GB/sec.