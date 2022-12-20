Bixby Voice gets update with new features and improved speech recognition

THE samsung released a new update for the app Bixby Voice. The new build of the software brings new features, a minor UI redesign, as well as performance improvements and bug fixes. the new version 3.2.45.16 comes with a feature called “Voice Filter”, which promises to improve speech recognition performance in noisy environments by filtering out other people’s voices and ambient background noise.





According to the changelog of the update, Voice Filter is automatically activated when the user activates the option 'Reply to my voice' and 'Mode on device' in the app settings. The update also offers some bug fixes. A few months ago, Samsung added a tool called "Talk to Bixby without waking". The feature allows users to ask the virtual assistant to answer an incoming call without saying the "Hi, Bixby" wake-up command.