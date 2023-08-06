instagram introduced restrictions on receiving messages from unknown users

- Advertisement -

Instagram has implemented new restrictions to better protect users from unwanted images and videos in private messages from strangers, TechCrunch reported.

Users can now only send one text message to non-subscribers. Adding images, video clips or voice messages is possible only after receiving an invitation to chat.

The company claims that such restrictions will prevent the receipt of unwanted images and videos from users that users do not follow, and limit the ability of strangers to send repeated unwanted messages, including nudes in private messages.