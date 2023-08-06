the world's first color monitor using electronic ink was developed

- Advertisement -

Dasung Technology from China has introduced a color matrix monitor based on electronic ink technology (E-Ink), according to TechRadar.

This is the world’s first color monitor that uses E-ink technology. The device is equipped with a 25.3-inch Kaleido RGB matrix and has a slim design. The monitor screen has a resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels and is capable of displaying 4096 colors.

The monitor is equipped with Dasung X-Color Filter technology, which improves the contrast and brightness of the image, and also allows you to adjust the brightness of the text. The device is based on the same type of matrices as e-books.

The reporters described it as a cool and eye-pleasing low-power display that can draw attention in an office environment. However, they noted that compared to traditional monitors, it does not have a backlight, which can make the screen appear flatter and blurry.