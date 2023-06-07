Improve the performance of your Fire TV Stick with this simple trick

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that the Amazon TV Stick It is one of the best multimedia players you can buy, and a perfect product to transform a television into a Smart TV. Or it may also be the case that you have a smart TV but you are missing apps or certain features.

Not to mention the fact that these types of media players are your best companion for the holidays. Without going any further, if you have a second home with an old TV, with an HDMI port, or if you can always buy an adapter on Amazon, you can continue watching that Netflix series that has you so hooked.

Another option is to go to a hotel. As you well know, the Smart TVs in the rooms are locked to avoid certain uses. but withn connect your Amazon Fire TV Stick to it, you will enjoy all the benefits it offers.

Clear the cache of Amazon Fire TV Stick to fix any issues

Also, if you know the best tricks for the Fire TV Stick, you will be able to get the most out of this complete Amazon multimedia player. For example, we have already explained what you should do if an app in the player does not work as it should.

We have also explained the best way to install an application simultaneously on all your Amazon Fire TV Sticks. And today we are going to explain the steps you must follow to clear the Amazon Fire TV Stick cache and what advantages it has.

The cache on Amazon Fire TV Stick refers to a temporary storage space that is used to speed up device performance and improve the loading speed of applications and multimedia content. When you use the Fire TV Stick to stream content, such as movies, TV shows, or music, data is temporarily stored in the cache so it can be accessed more quickly the next time you need it.

The cache stores things like images, audio files, user interface data, and other data used by applications. This allows the device to access them locally instead of downloading them again each time they are needed, helping to reduce load time and improve the user experience.

Luckily, all you have to do is follow these Steps to Clear Cache on Amazon Fire TV Stick:

Go to Settings on Fire TV.

Select Apps.

Under Manage installed apps, select the app you’re having trouble with.

Select Clear cache and then Clear data.

